Six teams to compete in BizMaestros 2022 finale

Corporates

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 07:13 pm

The final phase of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd's business case competition "BizMaestros 2022" will feature six teams from two reputable educational institutions in the country.

The teams competing in the grand finale are: Ramen, Extra Drill and Don't Stop Believing from the Institute of Business Administration of Dhaka University; Oh No and Inmates from Dhaka University; Final Gambit from the Bangladesh University of Professionals.

The grand finale of the competition will be held at the Radisson Blu Water Garden hotel in the capital on 22 November. 

A panel of renowned personalities and experienced corporate in the Bangladeshi business arena will evaluate the six finalist teams and finally announce the name of the champion team of this year's contest.

The 13th edition of Unilever's distinctive flagship business competition, BizMaestros 2022, will have a brand-new topic in order to provide challenging experiences for university students. 

The winners will represent Bangladesh on the global stage in the "Unilever Future Leaders League". Besides, they will receive preference in Unilever's Management Trainee Programme. 

In addition, the competition's first and second-place winning teams will receive a unique opportunity to do an internship at Unilever.

With the topic "Bangladesh Rising with You", the competition featured 270+ teams from 36 educational institutions around the nation. In the first round of the competition, the image of Unilever's brand in non-traditional media was given a lot of weight. The topic of consumer demand evolution in the ever-evolving market was also covered simultaneously. 

Teams of three persons from the same or separate institutions presented their "business case" during this round using an extensive video presentation.

The top 30 teams are then chosen for the second round based on performance. Teams focused mostly on gameplay and digital adaptation during this period. They create their own business plans and physically present them for review to a panel at Unilever Bangladesh's corporate headquarters.

The top 30 teams in the BizMaestroz-2022 competition were trained via a boot camp to develop the abilities of the participants and provide them with employment prospects. They get an understanding of brand management and gain practical knowledge of the business sector during the boot camp lessons.

In addition, they get to see how Unilever uses data-driven marketing techniques to strengthen market-leading brands.

The first Bizmaestros competition took place in 2010, and ever since then, it has been held with success. 

