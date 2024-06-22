Six students from Bangladesh graduate from Chinese university 

Zhongnan University of Economics and Law is a university in Wuhan, China. The convocation of the university was held today on Thursday.

Six students from Bangladesh participated in this convocation which started at 9 am local time on 20 June.

They are Md. Shafiqul Islam, Kumar Debashis Dutta, Mallika Saha, Manjurul Alam, Rebecca Ahmed and Farena Ahmed. The first five received PhD degrees and the remaining one received Masters degrees.

Md. Shafiqul Islam, Kumar Debashis Dutta and Mallika Saha are teachers of different public universities in Bangladesh. Md. Shafiqul Islam graduated in 2022, Mallika Saha and Debashis Dutta graduated in 2021.

The remaining three will graduate in 2024. Among them, lawyers Manjurul Alam and Rebecca Ahmed obtained degrees in law.

General Secretary of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University Teacher's Association, Dr. Md. Shafiqul Islam said, "the day was a historic day for me. I participated in the convocation of Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, Wuhan, China."