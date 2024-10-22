Six Seasons Hotel offers Chinese special BBQ buffet with B1G3 offer till October 31

Six Seasons Hotel offers Chinese special BBQ buffet with B1G3 offer till October 31

Six Seasons Hotel is excited to announce the BBQ buffet dinner – Chinese special! at its stunning rooftop restaurant, Sky Pool.

This exclusive dining experience, complete with panoramic lake views, will be available until October 31, 2024. Perfect for those seeking the best buffet in Gulshan, this dinner also includes an incredible B1G3 offer for selected bank cardholders, making it ideal for families and friends.

Dinner is served from 6:30 PM to 11:00 PM. The buffet offers a wide variety of Chinese specialties and BBQ favourites. Featured highlights include Sweet and Sour Lotus Root, Chinese Cabbage Rolls, Chicken Kung Pao Live, Stir-fried Mapo Tofu, Fish with Ginger and Scallions, Chinese Lamb Skewers (Uyghur Style), Chinese Five-Spice Whole Grilled Chicken (Rotisserie), Uyghur Chicken Skewers, Mushroom Tofu Skewers, and more. Dessert lovers can indulge in Green Tea Cheesecake, Nutella Mini Bao, and an assortment of other sweet delights. 

This Sky Pool buffet dinner offers a memorable dining experience, perfect for casual get-togethers or special celebrations.

Located in the heart of Gulshan 2, it's a rooftop oasis that promises an unforgettable evening under the stars. Don't miss out on this Chinese special at Six Seasons Hotel, Road 96, House 19, Gulshan 2, Dhaka, Bangladesh 1212. For more, visit: sixseasonshotel.com

Six Seasons Hotel

