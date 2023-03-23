Six Seasons Hotel invites foodies for iftar

Six Seasons Hotel (SSH) has come up with four Iftar take-outs for people who wish to enjoy Iftar at home.

SSH is going to serve traditional dishes as well as new flavours and dishes from across the world to appeal to the taste buds of all people, reads a press release.

A Taste of Old Town!

Bringing all the flavours of the robust, hustle and bustle from Old Town, Six Seasons Hotel is presenting The Old Town Iftar Takeaway Box. This box is fit for two people who can easily share the scrumptious old town iftar! The box starts with beautiful ajwa, sukkhary and Maryam dates followed by a delicious drink to quench your thirst! With some usual fried items common in iftar boxes, the real taste of old town is revealed! Indulge into your feast of chicken chaap, old town chicken roast, beef and chicken kebabs and a mouthwatering, succulent mutton kacchi biriyani. For a sweet end, you will find classic jalebis and other sweets.

Premium Iftar!

A rich set of iftar items await you in the premium iftar box! Start with a delicious drink of your choice between lassi, a nice detox drink or plain water, and then munch on the lovely dates ajwa, sukkhary and Maryam. With fresh tropical fruits cut for you, you will find some common fried items found in the box like bhajia, chola boot, alu bonda and more! Some of the mains are too mouthwatering to resist as you can find Reshmi and malai kebabs, ribs, roasted baby potatoes, rich hummus, and a refreshing Fattoush salad with the traditional Halim! At the end of your feast, you'll find chocolate fuchka, Arabic luqaimat, and some desi sweet items.

From the Land of Arabia!

Of course, we cannot forget the Arabian delights for Ramadan's takeaway box! Starting with traditional dates and tropical fruits, the variety of drinks is even better in this Iftar box! You'll receive a refreshing salted Laban, a sweet ruafzah milkshake and a classic chocolate milkshake! For starters, you can expect Halim, Hummus, moutable, a refreshing fattoush salad along with some well-known fried elements. The main dishes are all Arabian classics like Chicken shawarma, Arabic Beef miskat, chicken mashawe Beef kofta kabab, Lebanese chicken tikka and so much more! The desserts are also rich in Arabian flavour as this box contains our favourite Arabic luqaimat, Khunaffah, baklava and many more Arabian treats!

A Refreshing Turn!

Six Seasons Hotel understood that not all people love heavy, rich items for iftar every day for which there is a specific healthy iftar takeout box dedicated to people who love to stay fit and healthy! In this box, you'll find six seasons of special Ayurveda drinks like the sweet and sour elixir which has tremendous health benefits along with a delicious Punjabi lassi which is light in texture and won't make one feel very full! Of course, there will be fresh-cut tropical fruits and dates but the starters won't be commonly known! You'll find banana and yoghurt muesli glazed with sugarcane syrup, dried nuts, and dates along with a healthy dahi balleh. All good for your digestion and keeping your body cool in the summer heat! For good protein and fibre, you can find hummus and a light fresh garden salad. For the mains, a delicious oil-free tandoori marinated chicken breast, a dill grilled salmon with mixed salad and fragrant lemon rice!

An Oriental Box of Delish!

Finally, by popular demand is the Dim Sum Iftar box! Perfect to share between two people, this is a dream iftar box for dim sum lovers! Nothing too heavy or fried, but contains all good protein and awestruck flavours to suit your palate! Wrapped with Shrimp Hargow, Beef Sui Mai, Mushroom Chicken Sui Mai and many other delightful surprises, this box is total perfection for dim sum lovers!

Ramadan Kareem at Six Seasons Hotel!

Six Seasons Hotel aims to reward everyone with a Ramadan to remember. In terms of food, Six Seasons Hotel has arranged B1G3 and B1G1 Iftar and Sehri offers at their popular restaurants, Sky Pool, Bunka, and Vinno Shaad. For the audience who cannot physically come to dine, do not worry because food delivery companies have partnered with SSH to deliver their splendid Arabic, Oriental, and South Asian takeaway menus to your doorstep from Café 6 on 96! Six Seasons Hotel is arranging grand corporate iftar packages along with awesome room offers for people to come by and have a luxurious resting experience overnight. By the end of Ramadan, Six Seasons Hotel will host Henna nights and Spa offers for people to find comfort after long hours of worship and fasting for further relaxation and peaceful zen.