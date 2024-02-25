SIPG, NSU hosted 2024 NASPAA Student Simulation Competition

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On Saturday, 24 February 2024, the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) and North South University hosted graduate students to participate in the 2024 NASPAA Simulation Competition. 

This is the third time NSU hosted the simulation competition, reads a press release. 

It is a collaboration between SIPG, DMS Academy, and the Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs, and Administration (NASPAA) connecting students around the world at a virtual site and 12 global host sites, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Brazil, Hungary, Nebraska, Texas, Michigan and more! The participants from Bangladesh were graduate students from North South University (NSU), the University of Chittagong, Jahangirnagar University, the University of Dhaka, and Jagannath University.     

The simulation competition tackled policy issues associated with forced migration through computer-based simulated gameplay. Created and improved by experts at DMS Academy who utilized extensive real-world data, the simulation placed students in leadership roles within a time-sensitive, fast-paced environment where they worked together to solve complex policy issues.

Built specifically for students of public policy, Host Nations: A Refugee Simulation is a web-based experiential learning tool. Taking on roles such as Prime Minister, Minister of Labor, Home Office Secretary, or ATG delegate, players worked in teams to manage a migrant influx. Each player was in charge of a distinct policy portfolio, and their decisions affected not only their own country but the other teams as well.

The game challenged participants to weigh human rights, integration, and GDP growth against budget restrictions and political resistance. Teams were evaluated on simulation scores, negotiation skills, and presentations made to regional site judges. A panel of prominent super judges determined the global winning teams of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes with awards of $3,000, $1,500 and $750, respectively.

Thousands of students from NASPAA's global network have participated in the simulation competition, which each year examines a different multifaceted policy issue. The Host Nations simulation has been used in NASPAA classrooms around the world and by USAID to teach important concepts about migration policy as well as critical thinking skills.
 

