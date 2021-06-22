Sinobangla to invest Tk16.81cr in machinery, warehouse

Corporates

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 09:34 pm

Related News

Sinobangla to invest Tk16.81cr in machinery, warehouse

The investment will be financed from internal cash and partially bank loan

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 09:34 pm
Sinobangla to invest Tk16.81cr in machinery, warehouse

Sinobangla Industries, a manufacturer of plastic packaging products, will install new machinery and build a raw material warehouse with an investment of Tk16.81 crore to expand its production capacity.

According to the company's disclosure published on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Tuesday, after the implementation of the investment decision, its production capacity will increase by 150 tonnes per month.

Sinobangla Industries, which was founded in 1996 as a China-Bangladesh joint venture, produces and exports a complete range of polypropylene woven sacks and value-added flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs).

According to the disclosure, to achieve the additional production target, the company will procure a tape extrusion line loom machine, needle looms, filler cord, and water chiller machine and build a raw material warehouse.

The investment will come from internal cash and bank loans.

According to its financial statements, in the last nine months of the current fiscal year, its earnings per share (EPS) rose 7% compared to the same period of the previous year. 

Also, its EPS increased 14% in the January-March quarter. 

In the July-March period, its EPS stood at Tk1.21, which was Tk1.13 in the same period of the previous fiscal year and in the January-March quarter, the EPS stood at Tk0.48, up from Tk0.42.

Sinobangla Industries, which got listed on local stock exchanges in 1999, is now placed in the A category.

In 2019-2020 fiscal year, the company reported a profit of Tk2.62 crore, which was Tk3.45 crore in the previous year.

For FY20, it declared a 5% cash dividend for its shareholders, down from 10% in the previous year.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Sinobangla / investment / machinery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

6h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

1d | Videos
TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

3
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

4
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni