Singer washing machines recognised as a Superbrand in Bangladesh

13 February, 2023, 10:35 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Singer Washing Machines have been recognised as one of the Superbrands for the session 2023-2024.

Superbrands recognised the brands that deliver both quality products and services to its consumers over a period of time and builds trust in the minds of its consumers, reads a press release.

The award is a testimony that the consumers in Bangladesh trust Singer and accepting Singer Washing Machines as a lifestyle solution.

Superbrands is an international organisation, operating in 90 countries, to pay tribute to the world's leading brands. And Superbrands are selected by a council of experts known as "Brand Council" considering the 5 attributes of the brand including 1. Brand heritage, 2. Brand relevance in category, 3. Perceived Quality, 4. Perceived performance and 5. Top of Mind Awareness (TOMA). The process goes through different phases to bring out only the top brands in different segments.

The announcement came at a grand ceremony organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum on 11 February. SINGER Bangladesh Marketing Director Chandana Samarasinghe and Sales Director Kazi Rafiqul Islam along with other top officials received the crest on behalf of the organization from Mohammad Abdul Momen, professor and director, Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka. 

Commenting on occasion, marketing director of Singer Bangladesh said, "We thank Superbrands for the recognition. It will encourage us to invest more in new products and technologies in the years to come and provide even better solutions to the Bangladeshi consumers."
 

