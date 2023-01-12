Singer Uradhura Friday: Weekend sale for online shoppers

Photo: Courtesy

Singer is offering exclusive weekend sale "Singer Uradhura Friday" on every Friday, said a press release.

Online buyers will get exciting deals on exclusive models of Singer electronics and home appliances every week.

To avail the exclusive deals, any online shopper can visit the campaign page of singerbd.com every Friday from 12.01am to 11.59pm and place orders of the exclusive deals.

During the campaign customers will also get free home delivery and avail 0% interest up to 24 months through credit card depending on product category.