SINGER refrigerator buyers get 100% discount

Country's leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, SINGER Bangladesh Limited is offering up to 100% discount on purchase of refrigerators or freezers under a campaign titled ''SINGER Refrigerators Double Offer."

In addition to this, the campaign is offering refrigerator buyers the opportunity to win free products like air conditioners, washing machines and microwave ovens through coupon draw every day, said a press release.

A single refrigerator buyer is eligible to get both 100% discount on the refrigerators or freezers that he has bought as well as to win any of those products.

SINGER has got a huge range of refrigerators and freezers that includes side by side, no-frost, direct cool, visi cooler refrigerators totaling more than 40 models.

Ten years of compressor warranty is being offered with these products.