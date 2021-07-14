Singer profits jumped 250% in second quarter

Despite the pandemic, listed electronics and home appliances multinational company Singer Bangladesh generated 66% growth in sales and 250% growth in profits between April and June, compared to the same period a year ago.



According to the company's unaudited financial statement, at the end of the second quarter of this financial year its revenue stood at Tk496.57 crore and net profit was Tk28.76 crore.

In the first half of this financial year, its revenue stood at Tk871.22 crore, net profit Tk46.76 crore and earnings per share at Tk4.69.

The company said in its financial statement that pandemic sales exceeded the expected amount. But due to restriction for Covid-19, six months' results had fallen short of management expectation and target.