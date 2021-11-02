Singer offers free TVs under world cup campaign

Salamul Islam Roktim of Naogaon receiving his free TV from Rubir Mor Singer Plus Shop under an ongoing campaign titled "World cup the whole day, win TVs every day"

Singer has launched a campaign titled "World cup the whole day, win TVs every day," where they are giving away free televisions to existing buyers.

More than a hundred Singer TV buyers have won free TVs under this campaign, reads a press release.

Salamul Islam Roktim, who recently purchased a TV from Rubir Mor, Naogaon Singer Plus shop, received another one for free.

The buyers can send an SMS to 26969 after purchasing their TV from any Singer outlet across the country to receive a new one, as mentioned in the press release.

In addition to this, Singer is also offering cash discounts of Tk4000 to Tk11000 on TV exchange offers.

Also, the retailer offers replacement guarantee for six months and full warranty for three years.