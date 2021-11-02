Singer offers free TVs under world cup campaign

Corporates

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 08:46 pm

Related News

Singer offers free TVs under world cup campaign

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 08:46 pm
Salamul Islam Roktim of Naogaon receiving his free TV from Rubir Mor Singer Plus Shop under an ongoing campaign titled &quot;World cup the whole day, win TVs every day&quot;
Salamul Islam Roktim of Naogaon receiving his free TV from Rubir Mor Singer Plus Shop under an ongoing campaign titled "World cup the whole day, win TVs every day"

Singer has launched a campaign titled "World cup the whole day, win TVs every day," where they are giving away free televisions to existing buyers.

More than a hundred Singer TV buyers have won free TVs under this campaign, reads a press release. 

Salamul Islam Roktim, who recently purchased a TV from Rubir Mor, Naogaon Singer Plus shop, received another one for free.

The buyers can send an SMS to 26969 after purchasing their TV from any Singer outlet across the country to receive a new one, as mentioned in the press release. 

In addition to this, Singer is also offering cash discounts of Tk4000 to Tk11000 on TV exchange offers. 

Also, the retailer offers replacement guarantee for six months and full warranty for three years.

 

Singer / TV / giveaway / T20 Cricket World Cup / offer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

1d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

1d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

1d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club

6
Sonali bag finally finds buyers but can't meet demand
Economy

Sonali bag finally finds buyers but can't meet demand