Singer offers free TVs everyday under new campaign

Corporates

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 06:38 pm

Related News

Singer offers free TVs everyday under new campaign

Singer is also offering cash discounts up to Tk4,000and up to Tk11,000 discounts on TV exchange offers

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 06:38 pm

Singer Bangladesh has launched two major campaigns targeting the upcoming cricket festival and autumn season to offer the best for their consumers.

Consumers will have the opportunity to win a free TV every day by sending an SMS after purchasing a Singer TV, said a press release. 

Singer is also offering cash discounts up to Tk4,000and up to Tk11,000 discounts on TV exchange offers.

All Singer TV's are covered with six months of replacement guarantee and three years of warranty.

Under the autumn offers, attractive discounts, gifts and many more are on offer for refrigerators, washing machines and microwave ovens, the press release added.

Singer is offering 5% percent discount on all refrigerators and up to Tk15,000 on exchange offer for no frost and side-by-side refrigerators.

With selected models of washing machines, Singer is offering free microwave ovens and kitchen set gift boxes. Along with 5-year warranty, there is a 21-day free trial offer for Singer washing machines for consumers who want to experience the machine prior to purchase.

For Singer microwave ovens, there is a flat 5% cash discount on all models and free kitchen gift box sets for selected models. Up to Tk2,500 discount on exchange offers with two years' service warranty.

Customers can also purchase Singer products on interest-free easy installments for up to 12 months.

Singer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

2h | Videos
Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

2
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

3
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim