Singer offers free TVs everyday under new campaign

Singer Bangladesh has launched two major campaigns targeting the upcoming cricket festival and autumn season to offer the best for their consumers.

Consumers will have the opportunity to win a free TV every day by sending an SMS after purchasing a Singer TV, said a press release.

Singer is also offering cash discounts up to Tk4,000and up to Tk11,000 discounts on TV exchange offers.

All Singer TV's are covered with six months of replacement guarantee and three years of warranty.

Under the autumn offers, attractive discounts, gifts and many more are on offer for refrigerators, washing machines and microwave ovens, the press release added.

Singer is offering 5% percent discount on all refrigerators and up to Tk15,000 on exchange offer for no frost and side-by-side refrigerators.

With selected models of washing machines, Singer is offering free microwave ovens and kitchen set gift boxes. Along with 5-year warranty, there is a 21-day free trial offer for Singer washing machines for consumers who want to experience the machine prior to purchase.

For Singer microwave ovens, there is a flat 5% cash discount on all models and free kitchen gift box sets for selected models. Up to Tk2,500 discount on exchange offers with two years' service warranty.

Customers can also purchase Singer products on interest-free easy installments for up to 12 months.