Singer offers free TV under DouRun Offer campaign

Leading Electronics and Home Appliances Manufacturer Singer Bangladesh Limited has launched their world cup campaign 'Singer Red S Deal DouRun Offer'.

Under the exciting DouRun offer, customers will get a chance to win their purchased TV absolutely free.

Apart from that, customers purchasing TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine and Microwave Oven will get a Free Fan Jersey along with ensured discounts. In line with this continuity, Singer Bangladesh Limited has launched a caravan activation campaign for the awareness of its customers across the country.

The Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh MHM Fairoz formally announced the launch of the activation.

Through the 'Singer Red S Deal DouRun' offer Van, customers can secure their desired TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, and Microwave Oven with a confirmed booking and receive free home delivery of the product. Mr. Shabbir Hossain, Marketing Director of Singer Bangladesh, along with senior officials, was present at the event.

During the launching event the Managing Director and CEO, Fairoz said, 'Singer is celebrating this world cup season with the consumers by offering lucrative benefits, not only in TV segment but also in other major appliances. Despite the challenging market situations, Singer promises to serve its consumers' needs with high quality product, warranty and nationwide reach.'

On top of the lucrative discounts and free gifts, Singer is offering easy installment scheme of 0% interest up to 12 months. Consumers can avail the offer from any Singer outlet across Bangladesh. Moreover, they can order online from www.singerbd.com and get free home delivery of their purchased items.