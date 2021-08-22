Singer offers up to 15% discount on ACs

Singer has launched a special campaign on air conditioners, where consumers will enjoy up to 15% discount.

The campaign offers Singer 1.5 ton AC at a minimum of Tk49,730 only, said in a press release.

Singer Green Inverter, Inverter, Standard and Low Voltage ACs of different capacities as well as Singer Cassette types ACs falls under this campaign.

In addition to this, the company is offering special discounts on Hot and Cool Inverter AC from top European Appliances brand Beko.

Singer offers 5-year compressor warranty. The ACs are available in cash and easy installments. A special credit facility for 6 monthly installment without any interest is there for AC buyers.

Singer and Beko ACs can also be purchased online by visiting www.singerbd.com and through its ''Ektai Call, That's All'' service - by making a phone call at 16482 and the product will be delivered within 24 hours, stated the press release.

