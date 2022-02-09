Singer launches new series of refrigerators with technological features

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Singer Bangladesh, an electronics and home-appliances manufacturer, has launched a new series of refrigerators with 'Fresh-O-Logy'' and ''NutriLock'' features to keep fruits and vegetables fresh and to preserve vitamins.

This new series of refrigerators was unveiled at a launching ceremony in Dhaka yesterday in the presence of Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh Limited MHM Fairoz, said a press release on Wednesday (9 February).

Among others, Marketing Director Chandana Samarasinghe, Sales Director Kazi Rafiqul Islam, Director-Technology and Innovation Hakan Altinisik, General Manager Corporate Sales Ashgar Hossain, Senior Product Manager Farhan Azhar and other officials of the company were present at the event.

During the unveiling, Singer CEO Fairoz said, "Singer is proud to introduce innovative new technologies in the Bangladesh market. We are delighted because these advanced technologies are exclusively developed to support Bangladeshi consumers' needs. Singer is focused on becoming a lifestyle partner of the aspirational consumers with innovative home-appliance solutions."

Marketing Director Chandana Samarasinghe said, "We are confident to change the dynamics of the refrigerator market with our new series. We want our consumers to experience the convenience of global technologies." 

According to the media release, Singer has loaded the new series of refrigerator with features and technologies, certified by international quality assurance provider InterTek (UK).

 Singer's "Fresh-O-Logy" technology helps keep vegetables and fruits fresh for up to 20 days. This is accomplished by intelligent monitoring and controlling of both the air temperature and humidity in the crisper box.

The refrigerators are also equipped with "NutriLock" technology that preserves vitamins by simulating the 24-hour sun-cycle. The sun emits blue, green and red lights in different parts of the day. NutriLock technology mimics this natural light cycle to ensure preservation of vitamins for a longer period of time.

Singer has also brought in the "Base Drawer Stand", to help utilise space and to store dry cooking essentials.

The features are trademark licensed by Singer Bangladesh Ltd. These refrigerators will run at as low as 135V, aiming to reduce problems related to low voltage or voltage fluctuation, and do not require additional voltage stabilizers, notes the media release.

Singer has installed a charcoal "Odour Filter" as part of its European design and technology. An anti-Bacterial Gasket will prevent bacteria from entering the Refrigerator and its R600a refrigerant ensures energy efficiency.

