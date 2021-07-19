SINGER launches HygieneShield Appliances by Beko

Home Appliances & Consumer Electronics company SINGER Bangladesh has recently introduced Beko HygieneShield series of Home Appliances that kills more than 99% of bacteria and viruses, including Covid-19. Initially, SINGER added HygieneShield Refrigerator, Washing Machine, and Dishwasher to its product portfolio, states a press release.

Beko – the top home appliances brand in Europe is owned by Turkish company Arcelik which is also the major shareholder of SINGER Bangladesh Limited.

On this occasion, SINGER CEO Mr. MHM Fairoz said that SINGER in collaboration with Arcelik has been offering this timely product to consumers of Bangladesh when the country is going through the worst phase of the Covid pandemic so far. "We are expecting that these 'Hygiene Products' are going to minimize the risk of getting Covid infected thus ensuring their health safety."

HygieneShield Refrigerator kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses using UV technology while the Washing Machine disinfects more than 99% of bacteria and viruses from any type of fabric without water, rather with the help of extra heater and blower which keep the temperature as high as required. These efficacy levels were certified by the Airmid Health group, a Dublin-based biomedical contract research organization.

HygieneShield Dish Washer uses high temperature to generate steam mist to sanitize the surface of every dish killing 99.99% of bacteria and viruses. Besides, it has an additional hot rinsing function for perfectly hygienic results all over every dish. It was certified by Rhein-Waal University of Applied Science in Germany.

In addition to this, SINGER has added Beko Air Purifier that removes 99.97% of viruses and bacteria and it has been certified by Airmid Healthgroup as well.

These products are now available at selected SINGER Mega and SINGER Plus Shops alongside SINGER e-commerce site www.singerbd.com.