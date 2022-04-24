SINGER launches green inverter plus smart ACs

Corporates

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 08:58 am

Related News

SINGER launches green inverter plus smart ACs

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 08:58 am
Leading consumer electronics and home appliances company SINGER has launched Green Inverter Plus Smart Air Conditioner facilitated with state-of-art technology Net Home Plus Wi-Fi and voice-control. MHM Fairoz, Managing Director &amp; CEO of SINGER Bangladesh, along with other senior officials from the management, attended the formal launching ceremony of SINGER Green Inverter Plus Smart AC.
Leading consumer electronics and home appliances company SINGER has launched Green Inverter Plus Smart Air Conditioner facilitated with state-of-art technology Net Home Plus Wi-Fi and voice-control. MHM Fairoz, Managing Director & CEO of SINGER Bangladesh, along with other senior officials from the management, attended the formal launching ceremony of SINGER Green Inverter Plus Smart AC.

Consumer electronics and home appliances company SINGER has launched Green Inverter Plus Smart Air Conditioner facilitated with state-of-art technology Net Home Plus Wi-Fi and voice-control.

The series of Green Inverter Plus Smart ACs are equipped with Net Home Plus Wi-Fi through which the ACs can be operated from anywhere., reads a press release.

It also comes with the convenience of voice control technology. SINGER has used latest technology in compressor to ensure that the ACs can run under wide voltage range, even at low as 135V. Considering Covid-19 pandemic, SINGER has incorporated HygieneMax in this series of ACs, which can remove upto 91% bacteria & virus to provide clean and fresh air. 

Besides, the ACs can also automatically clean the indoor unit through the Self Clean (+) feature. 

The inverter feature of this series saves up to 60% energy while ensuring less carbon emission and preventing release of greenhouse gases. Among other modern features available in this series are 4 directional airflow system, Zone Follow, Gear Function, Go Clean, High Density Filter and many more. 

Managing Director & CEO of SINGER Bangladesh MHM Fairoz; Marketing Director Chandana Samarasinghe; Sales Director Kazi Rafiqul Islam and General Manager, Corporate Sales Md. Ashgar Hossain along with other product managers formally launched the product at a ceremony held recently.

Chandana Samarasinghe from SINGER said, "Purchasing an AC does not mean a luxury expense anymore, rather people now consider it as an investment for a healthier and comfortable life. Since summer is already here, we are now introducing our new Green Inverter Plus Smart series, which promises eco-friendly and long-lasting comfort at a reasonable price."

Three different models are available under the Green Inverter Plus Smart series with different capacities ranging from 1.0. 1.5 & 2.0 tons at introductory price and offer. These Air Conditioners come with 5 years' compressor warranty and 3 years' warranty for spare parts and services.

Singer / Singer Bangladesh Limited / Singer Bangladesh Ltd / ACs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

1h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

21h | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

1d | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

2h | Videos
Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

16h | Videos
How Guardiola uses his ball boys at Man City

How Guardiola uses his ball boys at Man City

16h | Videos
Is Ruble moving at its own pace bypassing sanctions?

Is Ruble moving at its own pace bypassing sanctions?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
Ukrainian tanks prepare for an attack against Russian forces in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Feb. 26. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
World+Biz

The West finally starts rolling out the big guns for Ukraine