SINGER launches green inverter plus smart ACs

Leading consumer electronics and home appliances company SINGER has launched Green Inverter Plus Smart Air Conditioner facilitated with state-of-art technology Net Home Plus Wi-Fi and voice-control. MHM Fairoz, Managing Director & CEO of SINGER Bangladesh, along with other senior officials from the management, attended the formal launching ceremony of SINGER Green Inverter Plus Smart AC.

The series of Green Inverter Plus Smart ACs are equipped with Net Home Plus Wi-Fi through which the ACs can be operated from anywhere., reads a press release.

It also comes with the convenience of voice control technology. SINGER has used latest technology in compressor to ensure that the ACs can run under wide voltage range, even at low as 135V. Considering Covid-19 pandemic, SINGER has incorporated HygieneMax in this series of ACs, which can remove upto 91% bacteria & virus to provide clean and fresh air.

Besides, the ACs can also automatically clean the indoor unit through the Self Clean (+) feature.

The inverter feature of this series saves up to 60% energy while ensuring less carbon emission and preventing release of greenhouse gases. Among other modern features available in this series are 4 directional airflow system, Zone Follow, Gear Function, Go Clean, High Density Filter and many more.

Managing Director & CEO of SINGER Bangladesh MHM Fairoz; Marketing Director Chandana Samarasinghe; Sales Director Kazi Rafiqul Islam and General Manager, Corporate Sales Md. Ashgar Hossain along with other product managers formally launched the product at a ceremony held recently.

Chandana Samarasinghe from SINGER said, "Purchasing an AC does not mean a luxury expense anymore, rather people now consider it as an investment for a healthier and comfortable life. Since summer is already here, we are now introducing our new Green Inverter Plus Smart series, which promises eco-friendly and long-lasting comfort at a reasonable price."

Three different models are available under the Green Inverter Plus Smart series with different capacities ranging from 1.0. 1.5 & 2.0 tons at introductory price and offer. These Air Conditioners come with 5 years' compressor warranty and 3 years' warranty for spare parts and services.