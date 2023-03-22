Singer launches Free AC Cleaning Service for the 5th Year

Leading electronics and home appliances company Singer Bangladesh Ltd. has started free air conditioner cleaning service for their customers. This year Singer will provide free AC cleaning service to more than 30,000 registered Singer AC users throughout the month of March.

Every year Singer provides this Free AC cleaning service right before the start of the summer season. They have been providing this extraordinary service for the last 5 years, reads a press release.

Singer Bangladesh started the registration process from 22 February to 28 February. Due to consumers' high demand, the registration time was extended to 6 March. Other than the 30,000 home users of Singer air conditioners registered for the service, Singer will give free cleaning services to 240 mosques across Bangladesh. The pre-scheduled free cleaning service commenced on 12 March.

Marketing Director of Singer Bangladesh Ltd. Chandana Samarasinghe said, "In Bangladesh most of our home users use their Air Conditioner during the summer season. Since it remains unused for a couple of months, the ACs collect dust. We believe it's our duty to ensure the health and safety of our customers. That's why every year they clean the indoor unit for free. Ensuring customer satisfaction is one of our core objectives," reads a press release.