Singer launches flagship 4K LED TV: Primax Series

Electronics and home appliances company 'Singer Bangladesh' has launched Primax Series, flagship 4K LED TV series.

The Primax series TV was launched in a grand ceremony held at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Singer Bangladesh's CEO and Managing Director MHM Fairoz, Marketing Director Chandana Samarasinghe and Sales Director Kazi Rafiqul Islam along with actor and model Arefin Shuvo graced the occasion in the presence of other high officials and dignitaries.

MHM Fairoz, Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh said, "Emergence of new technologies have shaped the TV viewing experience of viewers all over the world. Keeping their needs in mind, we are introducing the Primax series, loaded with advanced technologies, so that the viewers can enjoy the prime technologies with maximum entertainment."

Arifin Shuvo said `Primax series will add immense entertainment value to the viewers.

"I believe Singer's new TV series will be able to win the hearts of the consumers."

This Primax series Singer TV is Google-authorized Android TV and it has the latest official android Operating System and certified Netflix app.

Dual Band Wi-Fi and BT 5.0 features are also added to ensure fast streaming. It also has dust, thunder and high voltage and humidity protection features so that the TV is not damaged.