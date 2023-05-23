Singer launches flagship 4K LED TV: Primax Series

Corporates

Press Release
23 May, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 09:06 pm

Related News

Singer launches flagship 4K LED TV: Primax Series

Press Release
23 May, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 09:06 pm
Singer launches flagship 4K LED TV: Primax Series

Electronics and home appliances company 'Singer Bangladesh' has launched Primax Series, flagship 4K LED TV series. 

The Primax series TV was launched in a grand ceremony held at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka, reads a press release. 

Singer Bangladesh's CEO and Managing Director MHM Fairoz, Marketing Director Chandana Samarasinghe and Sales Director Kazi Rafiqul Islam along with actor and model Arefin Shuvo graced the occasion in the presence of other high officials and dignitaries.

MHM Fairoz, Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh said, "Emergence of new technologies have shaped the TV viewing experience of viewers all over the world. Keeping their needs in mind, we are introducing the Primax series, loaded with advanced technologies, so that the viewers can enjoy the prime technologies with maximum entertainment."

Arifin Shuvo said `Primax series will add immense entertainment value to the viewers. 

"I believe Singer's new TV series will be able to win the hearts of the consumers."

This Primax series Singer TV is Google-authorized Android TV and it has the latest official android Operating System and certified Netflix app. 

Dual Band Wi-Fi and BT 5.0 features are also added to ensure fast streaming. It also has dust, thunder and high voltage and humidity protection features so that the TV is not damaged.

Singer Bangladesh Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Focus on tax evaders': Zero tax payers lament proposed new rule

12h | Panorama
Photo: Maruf Raihan and Plural Works

Mirza Bari village home: A neat archi-type of sustainable design

10h | Habitat
Photo: Hindustan Times

Creative decorating hacks and ideas to transform your small bathroom

12h | Habitat
Infographic: TBS

Phoenix: The bicycle that once carried a generation on its back

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

2h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

9h | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

12m | TBS World
Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss