Singer launches flagship 4K LED TV: Primax Series

Corporates

Press Release
23 May, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 05:03 pm

Country's leading consumer and home appliance company 'Singer Bangladesh' has launched flagship 4K LED TV: Primax Series. Photo Courtesy

The country's leading consumer electronics and home appliances company "Singer Bangladesh" has launched Primax Series, their top-of-the-line flagship 4K LED TV series, loaded with premium technologies for an extraordinary TV viewing experience with maximum entertainment.

Today (23 May), the Primax series TV has been launched in a grand ceremony held at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka. M. H. M. Fairoz, Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh, Marketing Director, Chandana Samarasinghe and Sales Director Kazi Rafiqul Islam along with Actor & model Arefin Shuvo graced the occasion in the presence of other high officials and dignitaries, reads a press release. 

At the launch of the flagship 4K LED TV: Primax Series to the Bangladesh market, M. H. M. Fairoz, Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh said, "Emergence of new technologies have shaped the TV viewing experience of the viewers all over the world. Keeping their needs in mind, we are introducing the Primax series, loaded with advanced technologies, so that the viewers can enjoy the prime technologies with maximum entertainment."

Actor and model Arifin Shuvo is the face of the Singer Primax series. Participating in the discussion at the opening ceremony, he expressed his happiness to be associated with Singer. In his words, "Primax series will add immense entertainment value to the viewers. I believe Singer's new TV series will be able to win the hearts of the consumers."

This Primax series Singer TV is Google-authorized Android TV. It uses the latest official android Operating System and a certified Netflix app. Its 4K HDR feature will give users a cinematic viewing experience. Moreover, the MEMC feature ensures maximum clarity while watching TV. It's Dolby Vision Atmos offers users the experience of premium audio-visual quality. Dual Band Wi-Fi and BT 5.0 features are also added to ensure fast streaming. 

Primax series TVs have in-built Chromecast so that the users can easily enjoy all their favourite programs. It also has dust, thunder and high voltage and humidity protection features so that the TV is not damaged.

Primax Series 4K LED TV can be purchased from the Singer Bangladesh website or any Singer outlet nationwide and from authorized Singer dealers. Currently, the TVs are available in three sizes: 43 inches, 50 inches and 55 inches. 

Primax series also comes with a 3-year warranty, a 6-month replacement guarantee, and free installation.

 

