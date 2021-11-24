Singer launches Black Friday sale on its e-commerce site

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 08:34 pm

Singer launches Black Friday sale on its e-commerce site

The campaign will be effective from 21 November to 30 November

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 08:34 pm
Singer launches Black Friday sale on its e-commerce site

Singer has launched its Black Friday sale where it will offer up to a 21% discount on products for sale on its e-commerce site.

The campaign will be effective from 21 November to 30 November, said a SInger press release on Tuesday

Apart from their e-commerce site, consumers can place orders through 'Singer BD Online Shopping' mobile app.

Singer Black Friday Sale is offering discounts on Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens, Kitchen Appliances, Refrigerators, LED TVs and Air Conditioners.

Customers will get free home delivery on every product they purchase.

Besides, Singer will offer flexible payment options where customers can avail EMI facility with 0% interest by using credit cards of 31 banks up to 24 months.

Singer will also offer cash on delivery facility.

On the occasion of launching the campaign, Marketing Director of Singer Bangladesh Limited, Chandana Samarasinghe said, "We have been offering Singer Black Friday Sales for the last couple of years and our customers response have been very positive. We want to continue serving our customers and improve our relationship in regard to the e-commerce business."

