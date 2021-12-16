Singer celebrates 50 years of victory

Electronics and home appliances retailer Singer Bangladesh Limited has launched an amazing offer to celebrate 50 years of Victory with 50% off on its special edition refrigerators.

Customers can avail of this exclusive offer from any SINGER outlet located around the country.

Unique designs of the refrigerators are inspired by the liberation war and celebration of victory.

While commenting on this special offer, Chandana Samarasinghe, marketing director of Singer Bangladesh Limited said, "Singer Bangladesh is proud to be a part of the celebration of Bangladesh's 50 years of Victory. To make this celebration more rewarding for our customers, we are giving lucrative offers on our special edition refrigerators that have been designed with a patriotic theme.''

Earlier, in March this year under the patronage of MHM Fairoz MD & CEO of the company, Singer Bangladesh launched a year-long programme to mark and commemorate the 50 years of independence of Bangladesh with special edition products and offers.

SINGER introduced two special edition refrigerator models that have been designed using colours related to our freedom, independence and celebration to mark the 50th anniversary of independence.

SINGER created a special logo that was developed using the fingerprints of a freedom fighter who had also been an employee of SINGER to represent and honour all the freedom fighters of Bangladesh.

They have launched the logo - "Swadhinotar 50 bochor" (50 Years of Independence), which was used in all forms of communications during 2021.

SINGER also organized a candlelit vigil in front of all showrooms across the country on 25 March to commemorate the sacrifice of the martyrs.

Moreover, SINGER also donated a special edition Singer refrigerator to Liberation War Museum.

More information can be found through SINGER call-centre – 16482 and their website - www.singerbd.com.