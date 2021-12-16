Singer celebrates 50 years of victory

Corporates

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 10:28 am

Related News

Singer celebrates 50 years of victory

SINGER also organized a candlelit vigil in front of all showrooms across the country on 25 March to commemorate the sacrifice of the martyrs

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 10:28 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Electronics and home appliances retailer Singer Bangladesh Limited has launched an amazing offer to celebrate 50 years of Victory with 50% off on its special edition refrigerators. 

Customers can avail of this exclusive offer from any SINGER outlet located around the country. 

Unique designs of the refrigerators are inspired by the liberation war and celebration of victory. 

While commenting on this special offer, Chandana Samarasinghe, marketing director of Singer Bangladesh Limited said, "Singer Bangladesh is proud to be a part of the celebration of Bangladesh's 50 years of Victory. To make this celebration more rewarding for our customers, we are giving lucrative offers on our special edition refrigerators that have been designed with a patriotic theme.''

Earlier, in March this year under the patronage of MHM Fairoz MD & CEO of the company, Singer Bangladesh launched a year-long programme to mark and commemorate the 50 years of independence of Bangladesh with special edition products and offers. 

SINGER introduced two special edition refrigerator models that have been designed using colours related to our freedom, independence and celebration to mark the 50th anniversary of independence.

SINGER created a special logo that was developed using the fingerprints of a freedom fighter who had also been an employee of SINGER to represent and honour all the freedom fighters of Bangladesh.

They have launched the logo - "Swadhinotar 50 bochor" (50 Years of Independence), which was used in all forms of communications during 2021.

SINGER also organized a candlelit vigil in front of all showrooms across the country on 25 March to commemorate the sacrifice of the martyrs. 

Moreover, SINGER also donated a special edition Singer refrigerator to Liberation War Museum. 

More information can be found through SINGER call-centre – 16482 and their website - www.singerbd.com.

Singer Bangladesh Limited / 50 Years of Independence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At least 697 workers have died in 453 non-RMG factory disasters in the last 10 years. Photo: Reuters

Factory fire kills again. This is why there is no stop in sight

12h | Panorama
Touhid Parvez Biplob in his farm. Photo: Courtesy 

Want to start a new career in farming? Here is how to begin

14m | Pursuit
A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

16h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

18h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

18h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak