SINGER Bangladesh to invest Tk680cr at BSEZ, Narayanganj

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of SINGER Bangladesh Limited MHM Fairoz and Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (BSEZ) Managing Director Taro Kawachi exchanging documents after signing an agreement under which SINGER Bangladesh is going to invest Tk680 crore to build its new manufacturing complex on an area of 35 acres of land at BSEZ in Narayanganj. Photo: Courtesy
Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of SINGER Bangladesh Limited MHM Fairoz and Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (BSEZ) Managing Director Taro Kawachi exchanging documents after signing an agreement under which SINGER Bangladesh is going to invest Tk680 crore to build its new manufacturing complex on an area of 35 acres of land at BSEZ in Narayanganj. Photo: Courtesy

Singer Bangladesh Ltd, in association with its parent organisation and Turkish home appliances giant Arçelik, is investing Tk680 crore to build its new manufacturing complex on an area of 35 acres of land at Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (BSEZ), Narayanganj. 

An agreement in this regard was signed between SINGER Bangladesh and BSEZ Ltd in Dhaka recently.

SINGER Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director MHM Fairoz and BSEZ Managing Director Taro Kawachi signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Among others, senior officials of both the organisations were present at the signing ceremony.

The state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities will increase the manufacturing capacity and will help the company to be more competitive in the market and will contribute to the company's growth.

In a statement on this, SINGER CEO MHM Fairoz said, "Since SINGER has partnered with Arçelik, we have chalked out mid and long-term goals in Bangladesh. We have already started developing products to match the specific needs of consumers in Bangladesh."

SINGER has been investing in product development with the support of Arcelik R&D team.

"Our ultimate goal is to have the technologies to produce superior quality products, not only for Bangladesh market but also for other countries. We have targeted to position Bangladesh as an export hub in this region," he added.

Construction works of this manufacturing complex will be commenced shortly.

The estimated completion period of this manufacturing project is two years, reads the release.

Sustainability in the home appliances industry is one of the key commitments of Arcelik as well as SINGER.

The new manufacturing compound will be certified as green building, thus reducing carbon footprint and GHG emission.

This new SINGER manufacturing complex will be producing refrigerators, televisions, washing machines, air conditioners and other major home and kitchen appliances.

The plant will create employment opportunities for up to 4,000 people in different forms.

