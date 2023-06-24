Singer announces 100% discount campaign for Eid-ul Adha

Photo: Courtesy

Singer Bangladesh is offering up to 100% discount on refrigerators and freezers, through scratch cards under the "Eid e Ghoshlei Free te Fridge" campaign.

Customers purchasing Singer refrigerators and freezers from any Singer store across the country will get a scratch card and can win up to 100% Discount during the campaign, reads a press release.

In addition, customers will get cash discounts of up to Tk8,000 on direct cool refrigerators and a Tk7,000 discount on no-frost refrigerators. Singer is also offering up to Tk20,000 discount under the exchange offer on side-by-side refrigerators.

Singer has introduced New models of Refrigerators and Freezers for the Eid festival season.

Through Singer's easy payment scheme, customers can purchase direct cool refrigerators at Tk1,851 minimum monthly instalment and no frost refrigerator at Tk4,630 taka minimum monthly instalment. Singer is offering 0% interest up to 12 months' instalment facility.

Furthermore, customers will get free home delivery on selected models of refrigerators and freezers. The campaign is valid till the day of Eid-ul-Adha.

Visit the nearest Singer store to explore the range of refrigerators this Eid. For more details, please contact to Singer call centre- 16482 and visit at www.singerbd.com.