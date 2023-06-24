Singer announces 100% discount campaign for Eid-ul Adha

Corporates

TBS Report
24 June, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 12:33 pm

Related News

Singer announces 100% discount campaign for Eid-ul Adha

TBS Report
24 June, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 12:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Singer Bangladesh is offering up to 100% discount on refrigerators and freezers, through scratch cards under the "Eid e Ghoshlei Free te Fridge" campaign.

Customers purchasing Singer refrigerators and freezers from any Singer store across the country will get a scratch card and can win up to 100% Discount during the campaign, reads a press release.

In addition, customers will get cash discounts of up to Tk8,000 on direct cool refrigerators and a Tk7,000 discount on no-frost refrigerators. Singer is also offering up to Tk20,000 discount under the exchange offer on side-by-side refrigerators.

Singer has introduced New models of Refrigerators and Freezers for the Eid festival season.

Through Singer's easy payment scheme, customers can purchase direct cool refrigerators at Tk1,851 minimum monthly instalment and no frost refrigerator at Tk4,630 taka minimum monthly instalment. Singer is offering 0% interest up to 12 months' instalment facility.

Furthermore, customers will get free home delivery on selected models of refrigerators and freezers. The campaign is valid till the day of Eid-ul-Adha.

Visit the nearest Singer store to explore the range of refrigerators this Eid. For more details, please contact to Singer call centre- 16482 and visit at www.singerbd.com.

Eid-Ul-Adha Campaign / SINGER refrigerator

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo :TBS

Local journalism: Tale of a double-edged sword, systemic challenges and injustice

1h | Panorama
Photo: Twelve

Last minute shopping: Staples and styles not to miss this Eid

1h | Mode
Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

5h | Panorama
The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How to remain worry-free in the stock market

How to remain worry-free in the stock market

1h | TBS Markets
Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

1d | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

1d | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home
Panorama

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home