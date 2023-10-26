Singapore PM Office awards to Muhammed Aziz Khan

Today, Muhammed Aziz Khan, the Chairman of Summit Group has received the Public Service Medal (COVID-19) at the National Awards for his outstanding contribution to society during the pandemic. On behalf of the Prime Minister's Office of Singapore, the Minister for Health Mr Ong Ye Kung handed over the medal to Aziz Khan in a grand ceremony held at the Singapore Expo, reads a press release.

In 2020, during the first wave of COVID-19, many migrant workers including Bangladeshi in Singapore, mostly young men, were isolated in dormitories and feared the worst. Muhammed Aziz Khan accompanied the then Singapore's Honourable Minister of Law and Home Affairs Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam spoke with about 6,000 Bangladeshi workers and contributed to SingHealth.

Muhammed Aziz Khan remarked, "I am grateful to the government of Singapore for their encouragement to be responsible members of our community. Despite the hardships and loss of life, COVID-19 also brought out the best in humanity, with the world uniting and working together. Singapore and Singaporeans were extraordinary in their unity and support to all, especially to the migrant workers, who could have been marginalised in the midst of a global crisis. I felt duty-bound to support migrant workers, including from Bangladesh, my country of birth and roots, so that SingHealth could serve them in the best possible manner. It was also an honour to be called upon by HE Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam, Minister of Law and Home Affairs of Singapore, to join him to comfort and encourage Bengali-speaking workers, while the Minister spoke to the workers in Tamil. I am honoured and privileged to have been able to serve Singapore and its minority communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am deeply encouraged through this National Award to be a responsible person to the best of my abilities."

Muhammed Aziz Khan also committed early on that Summit will continue to pay salaries and all related benefits to all the employees as long as the pandemic lasts. In addition, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Summit Group, and Anjuman and Aziz Charitable Trust (AACT) donated more than USD 1 million to government and private organisations in Bangladesh.

About Singapore's National Awards (COVID-19)

The Singaporean National Awards (COVID-19) is awarded to members of the community who made outstanding contributions to manage the impact of COVID-19. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people from all walks of life and professions closed ranks to work together to fight the virus. Despite the risks involved, these individuals displayed great courage and dedication in working hand-in-hand with the Singapore Government in this national effort. More info: https://www.pmo.gov.sg/National-Awards

About Summit's CSR activities

Summit is the largest infrastructure conglomerate in Bangladesh and we believe in making a positive impact on the communities where we operate through our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. We have long-standing partnerships with several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support projects that improve access to education, arts & culture, sports, healthcare and social services for underprivileged individuals. Summit has a 'CSR Committee' represented by the senior leadership of the company and has been awarded for its effort. Separately Muhammed Aziz Khan and his family provide grants to charities through Anjuman and Aziz Charitable Trust. More info: www.summitpowerinternational.com