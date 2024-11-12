Singapore-China owned company Chic Wings to invest eighteen million dollar in BEPZA EZ

Chic Wings (BD) Lingerie Co. Limited, a Singapore-China-owned company, is set to invest US$18 million to establish a garment manufacturing industry in the BEPZA Economic Zone (BEPZA EZ). The Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) signed an agreement with the company at the BEPZA Complex in Dhaka on November 12, 2024.

In the presence of BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, BSP, ndc, psc, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Mr. Md. Ashraful Kabir and Managing Director of Chic Wings (BD) Lingerie Co. Limited Lijuan Chen signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

This foreign company will produce 30 million pieces of briefs, undergarments, slips, boxers, shorts, camisoles, bras, and vests annually, creating employment opportunities for 3000 Bangladeshi nationals.

BEPZA Executive Chairman thanked Chic Wings (BD) for investing in Bangladesh, particularly in the BEPZA EZ, and assured the company of providing all necessary support for smooth business operations.

The signing ceremony was attended by Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) A N M Foyzul Haque, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam, Executive Director (Admin) A.S.M. Zamshed Khondaker, Executive Director (Public Relations) A.S.M Anwar Parvez, and enterprise representatives.

Mentionable, BEPZA EZ, located in Mirsharai, Chattogram, is the most significant BEPZA venture. 36 companies, including Chic Wings (BD), have signed agreements to set up industries in this zone, with a total proposed investment of US$ 868.5 million. Among them, three have already commenced commercial operations.