27 December, 2023, 04:05 pm
Sinem Aziz appointed as director of Amber Group

Sinem Aziz has been appointed as the director of Amber Group Board of Directors on Wednesday (27 December).

The appointment was made in a ceremony at the board room of Amber Group's corporate office at Gulshan this afternoon, reads a press release. 

In the ceremony Sultana Hashem, chairman of Partex Star Group; Anaf Aziz, vice chairman of Amber Group; Farah Russell, director of Amber Group Board of Directors along with other employees of Amber Group were present. 

Sinem Aziz is the daughter of Showkat Aziz Russell, chairman and managing director of Amber Group. 

After being inducted as a director on the board of directors, Sinem Aziz promised to take all-out efforts to uphold the heritage of the Amber Group.

