Simco Group signs deal with Hoover Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 03:59 pm

Simco Group signs deal with Hoover Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 03:59 pm
Simco Group signs deal with Hoover Bangladesh

From now on all kinds of Hoover products will be available in Chattogram at Simco Mart, a concern of Simco Group. 

Simco Group signed a business agreement recently with Hoover Bangladesh in this regard, read a press release.

World renowned Hoover is a brand of Duster Limited Bangladesh.

A contract signing ceremony was held at the office of Simco Group at Golpahar intersection in Chattogram on 10 February. 

Chairman and Managing Director of Simco Group Md Solaiman Khan Masum, Managing Director of Duster Limited Md Saidul Islam, Business Adviser of Hoover Bangladesh Asgar Miron, Sales Officer of Hoover Bangladesh Mohammad Noor Ehsan Pulak and showroom manager of Simco Mart Mohammad Jonaid Hasan. 

Hoover has been running their business worldwide for almost 100 years. Hoover's journey began in 1906. Hoover is the top brand in the floor-care industries. 

Simco Group / Hoover Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Contemplating Jackson Pollock’s hot streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The secret to creative breakthroughs, hot streaks and success

1h | Bloomberg Special
RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

2h | Brands
Dr Bijon Shil. Sketch: TBS

Is Omicron the end of the Covid-19 pandemic?

2h | Interviews
Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quarrel Increases Love

Quarrel Increases Love

26m | Videos
Spring arrives on the day of love

Spring arrives on the day of love

26m | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

31m | Videos
Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

31m | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director