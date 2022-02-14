Simco Group signs deal with Hoover Bangladesh

From now on all kinds of Hoover products will be available in Chattogram at Simco Mart, a concern of Simco Group.

Simco Group signed a business agreement recently with Hoover Bangladesh in this regard, read a press release.

World renowned Hoover is a brand of Duster Limited Bangladesh.

A contract signing ceremony was held at the office of Simco Group at Golpahar intersection in Chattogram on 10 February.

Chairman and Managing Director of Simco Group Md Solaiman Khan Masum, Managing Director of Duster Limited Md Saidul Islam, Business Adviser of Hoover Bangladesh Asgar Miron, Sales Officer of Hoover Bangladesh Mohammad Noor Ehsan Pulak and showroom manager of Simco Mart Mohammad Jonaid Hasan.

Hoover has been running their business worldwide for almost 100 years. Hoover's journey began in 1906. Hoover is the top brand in the floor-care industries.