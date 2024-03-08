Signing of group insurance agreement between Elite Security Services, Astha Life Insurance Company

A Group Insurance Agreement has been signed between Elite Security Services Ltd (Elite Force) and Astha Life Insurance Company Ltd, the only life insurance company of Bangladesh Army Welfare Trust.

The signing ceremony was held at the army headquarters on Thursday (7 March), reads a press release.

Managing Director of Elite Security Services Brigadier General Sharif Aziz (Retd) and Brigadier General Md Anwar Shafique (Retd), the chief executive officer of Astha Life Insurance Company, signed the agreement.

Adjutant General of Bangladesh Army and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Astha Life Insurance, Major General Md Jubayer Salehin, was present at the signing ceremony.

Senior military and civilian officials from both companies were also present.

Through this agreement, the esteemed Elite Security Services Ltd members will get various insurance coverage against life risks under Astha Life Insurance group insurance.

It is to be noted that Astha Life Insurance Company Limited, under the dynamic leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, is working relentlessly with the promise of providing a "New Stream of Insurance Service" to bring back the trust and confidence of common people in life insurance.

The company is also determined to contribute to the insurance industry as a role model for a new generation of smart life insurance companies by setting a landmark example of trust, discipline, keeping promises, transparency and accountability.