Signing and cheque handover ceremony for Researchers held at AIUB

23 April, 2024
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On 18th April 2024, the Office of Research of American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) arranged a deed signing ceremony with the researchers whose project proposals have been approved for the research grant offered to all the four faculties namely FASS, FBA, FE and FST.

To promote the research activities of AIUB's faculty members align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and SDG 17 (Partnership for Goals).

Dr. Carmen Z. Lamagna, Member, Board of Trustees of AIUB was present during the signing ceremony and handed over the cheque to the investigators.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor, Deans, Directors, In-Charge of the Office of Research, and the representatives of Faculty Research Committees (FRC) were also present during the ceremony.

Dr. Lamagna inaugurated the signing of the deeds with her valuable guidelines for the researchers. The Deans of the respective faculties also shared their valuable remarks. A total of 15 Investigators and Co-Investigators for seven project proposals from all the four faculties of AIUB were awarded with the grant.

 

