Signing of agreement of Rangamati Food Products Limited with Bangladesh Bank

Rangamati Food Products Limited announced they have a business agreement with Bangladesh Bank Employees Consumables Supply Cooperative Society Limited on 12 February, Monday at 11am.

The signing took place in the office room of Bangladesh Bank Employees Consumables Supplies Cooperative Society Limited, reads a press release.

As a result, all products of Rangamati Food Products Limited will be displayed for sale.

Amad Chowdhury, managing director of Rangamati Food Products Limited, Abul Bashar Abdul Waheed Khan, chairman of FCMA and Bangladesh Bank Employees Consumables Supply Cooperative Society Limited were present at the event.