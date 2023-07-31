Signature by Khazana, gourmet Indian restaurant opens in Gulshan

Signature by Khazana, an exotic gourmet Indian restaurant is opening in Gulshan, Dhaka.

You can experience Indian cuisine like never before, in its most authentic form and taste, yet with a touch of contemporary finish and presentation, reads a press release.

Signature by Khazana is starting under the leadership of Avishek Sinha, who has more two decades of international hospitality experience.

He added that there will be an addition of Opar Bangla cuisine on the menu and also a launch of special lunch thali and high tea menu shortly for our guests.

In the near future, Signature by Khazana hopes to host food festivals where cuisines from different states of India will be showcased.