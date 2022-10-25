Sierra Leone's edu minister visits Bangladesh to learn about Brac's learning methods for children

Dr David Sengeh, minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education of Sierra Leone, is seen here interacting with children during a visit to a Brac Play Lab in Manikganj. Photo: Courtesy.

Sierra Leone's Minister for Basic and Senior Secondary Education and Chief Innovation Officer Dr David Moinina Sengeh is visiting Bangladesh to learn about the education programme of Brac.

Dr David Moinina Sengeh is exploring the possibility of adopting Brac's play-based and experiential learning methods for children in his country, said a press release.

Dr Sengeh is an accomplished politician, scientist, and human rights activist, who has been working with various development organisations and the United Nations to spread education in Sierra Leone and Africa.