Siemens SIVACON switchboards unveiled: German Technology, Made in Bangladesh

JRC Powertech, a leading local switchgear panel manufacturer, unveiled Siemens' SIVACON portfolio of low voltage switchboards at a grand launch event.

Combining the renowned German engineering & design of Siemens with the skilled craftsmanship of Bangladesh, the event marked a significant milestone in the nation's electrical industry landscape, reads a press release.

Achim Tröster, ambassador of Germany to Bangladesh, and Robert HK Demann, executive vice president and head of Smart Infrastructure, Siemens Limited, graced the event and launched the product in the presence of esteemed customers.

Siemens SIVACON switchboards, type-tested and design-verified, represent the epitome of reliability, efficiency, and safety in electrical distribution systems. Engineered to meet the highest international standards, it ensures seamless operation across various industrial and commercial applications.

Speaking at the event, Mahfuj Al Rashid, MD of JRC Powertech, emphasized the company's commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology while fostering local manufacturing capabilities. "The launch of the Siemens SIVACON switchboards underscore our dedication to delivering world-class solutions tailored to the needs of the Bangladeshi market," Mr Mahfuj remarked.

The event's tagline, "German Technology, Made in Bangladesh," encapsulates the essence of this groundbreaking collaboration. By leveraging German expertise and local resources, JRC Powertech aims to empower industries & infrastructure projects with advanced, locally manufactured solutions, driving economic growth and technological advancement.

Attendees at the launch event were offered live demonstrations showcasing the capabilities and features of the Siemens SIVACON switchboards. From its robust design to intuitive functionality, SIVACON received acclaim from industry experts and stakeholders.

As Bangladesh continues its journey towards becoming a hub of innovation and industrial excellence, partnerships like the one between JRC Powertech and Siemens pave the way for transformative advancements. The launch of the Siemens SIVACON Switchboards signals a new era of transferring technology, reaffirming Bangladesh's position on the global stage.