Siegwerk joins with FICCI, BFSA, BSTI to raise packaging safety standards

Siegwerk, one of the leading global providers of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels, and the Foreign Investor's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bangladesh (FICCI) have hosted a packaging ink conclave to address food safety issues and raise awareness among brand owners, regulators, processors and other key stakeholders about safe food packaging in Bangladesh.

During the conclave titled "Safe Food Packaging for a Better Tomorrow" in Bangladesh on Thursday, Siegwerk highlighted the importance of safe food packaging, especially for product and consumer safety, and emphasised the crucial role of printing inks and coatings in this context, said a press release.

To develop safe food packaging with appropriate and safe solvents, pigments and other components, the need for a regulatory approach and its adherence across the entire supply chain is imperative as cooperation along the value chain is crucial to ensure maximum product safety.

Ashish Pradhan, president of Asia, Siegwerk, who delivered the keynote address, said, "Bangladesh is fast-evolving in consumption of packaged food and we need new and higher standards for food packaging. There is an urgent need to graduate from the obsolete and unsafe practices to advanced and safe modes of food packaging techniques."

"Ensuring packaging compliance is a complex challenge as it necessitates the stakeholders in the supply chain to collaborate and work together to deliver safe packaging for food products. Today's conclave aims to share views from different stakeholders in the packaging chain and deliberate their role in the implementation of new norms," he added.

Jörg-Peter Langhammer, head of Global Product Safety and Responsibility, Siegwerk, said, "Packaging safety remains a highly important topic and no food is safe without proper packaging. However, ensuring packaging safety needs the entire supply chain to follow transparency and an integrated approach. The packaging value chain is complex and the responsibilities must be shared. Enabling sustainable safe food packaging through toluene-free ink solutions and complying with global regulatory and product safety requirements in Bangladesh is part of Siegwerk's commitment."

As a global packaging ink manufacturer, Siegwerk knows what it takes to develop and print safe food and non-food packaging solutions. With its extensive commitment to product safety, the company is making every effort to develop the safest inks and coatings for food packaging worldwide. To date, Siegwerk has established itself as a global leader in safe packaging solutions and has already helped numerous brand owners with its expertise in terms of food safety and systematic processes to ensure regulatory compliance and avoid food contamination risks, reads the press release.

With its team of experts exclusively dedicated to safety regarding both regulatory compliance and brand owner requirements, Siegwerk ensures that all inks and coatings are always safe for the intended end-use applications. Therefore, the company continuously adapts its solutions to the latest discoveries, market trends and customer needs - always considering the highest safety standards.

Today, for example, Siegwerk not only exclusively offers toluene-free packaging inks but also helps printers to switch to these safer solutions and thus to meet the increasing requirements of brand owners banning the usage of Toluene in ink formulations intended for food packaging material of their products. Over the last few years, toluene has been associated with manifold adverse effects making it an issue related to consumer, occupational and environmental safety.

Angshuman Mukherjee, Country Head, Siegwerk Bangladesh, made the concluding remarks at the session.