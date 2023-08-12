Siddiqur Rahman joins Standard Bank as DMD

Md Siddiqur Rahman has recently joined the Shari'ah-based Standard Bank Limited as deputy managing director & chief operating officer (COO).

Prior to this, he served as deputy managing director, CRO & CAMLCO of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, reads a press release.

Rahman has been accredited by Paris-based ICC and UK-based IFS as a Certified Documentary Credit Specialist (CDCS) in International Trade Finance. With more than three decades of experience in Islamic banking, Rahman obtained Certified Shari'ah Advisor and Auditor (CSAA) fellowship from Bahrain-based AAOIFI.

He completed his BSS and MSS in Public Administration from University of Dhaka. Later, he completed Master of Business Administration (MBA). To further strengthen professional skills, he has completed DAIBB from Institute of Bankers Bangladesh and achieved Diploma in Islamic Banking (DIB) from IBTRA.

He visited various countries including the USA, France, Italy, Switzerland, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia and UAE to attend professional trainings, seminars and conferences.