SIBL's Khulna branch relocated 

The Khulna branch of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) has been relocated in order for ensuring better services to the customers.

Banking activities at the new address -- J & J Tower, 65 KDA Avenue, Khulna -- started on Sunday (27 November), reads a press release.

The MD and CEO of the bank, Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, was present as chief guest at an event that marked the relocation. SIBL DMD Md Shahjahan Shiraj presided over the ceremony.

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director (Khulna) S M Hasan Reza addressed the event as the special guest and inaugurated the relocated branch.

Among the clients who attended the event, Md Fayekuzzaman Milon, Md Aminur Rahman, Prafullakumar Ray and the of Khulna branch Manager Chowdhury Firoz Hasan delivered speeches.

The Head of Public Relations Division and Bank Foundation Md Shamsuddoha (Shimu) moderated the programme.

In his speech, Mosleh Uddin Ahmed said, "We have relocated this branch to a more spacious location for providing better services to our clients. SIBL started its journey in this area 11 years ago today. From the very beginning, the Khulna branch has been contributing to the agriculture, industry, trade and infrastructure sectors of the area.

"We hope that with your overall cooperation we will be able to contribute more to the overall development of this area. SIBL has a good reputation everywhere for investing in SMEs. The bank is interested in investing more in the development of small and medium industries in the area."