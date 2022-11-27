SIBL's Khulna branch relocated 

Corporates

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 03:34 pm

Related News

SIBL's Khulna branch relocated 

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 03:34 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Khulna branch of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) has been relocated in order for ensuring better services to the customers.

Banking activities at the new address -- J & J Tower, 65 KDA Avenue, Khulna -- started on Sunday (27 November), reads a press release.

The MD and CEO of the bank, Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, was present as chief guest at an event that marked the relocation. SIBL DMD Md Shahjahan Shiraj presided over the ceremony. 

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director (Khulna) S M Hasan Reza addressed the event as the special guest and inaugurated the relocated branch.

Among the clients who attended the event, Md Fayekuzzaman Milon, Md Aminur Rahman, Prafullakumar Ray and the of Khulna branch Manager Chowdhury Firoz Hasan delivered speeches.

The Head of Public Relations Division and Bank Foundation Md Shamsuddoha (Shimu) moderated the programme.  

In his speech, Mosleh Uddin Ahmed said, "We have relocated this branch to a more spacious location for providing better services to our clients.  SIBL started its journey in this area 11 years ago today. From the very beginning, the Khulna branch has been contributing to the agriculture, industry, trade and infrastructure sectors of the area.

"We hope that with your overall cooperation we will be able to contribute more to the overall development of this area.  SIBL has a good reputation everywhere for investing in SMEs. The bank is interested in investing more in the development of small and medium industries in the area."

SIBL / Banking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

4h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

3h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

19h | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

20h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

20h | Videos
Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court