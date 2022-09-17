SIBL soon to open 30 Agent Banking outlets

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) is set to open 30 new agent banking outlets soon to cater banking services to the people of the remotest region.

In order to ensure the successful implementation of the plan, SIBL arranged a workshop on "Training on Agent Banking Operation" for the newly-appointed agents & their representatives of the proposed agent outlet's to develop skills at the Training Institute of the bank recently.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the Bank, inaugurated the program as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Head of Agent Banking Md Mashiur Rahman, In-charge of Training Institute Md Mahfuzur Rahman, newly-appointed agents and officers were also present at the program.