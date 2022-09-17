SIBL soon to open 30 Agent Banking outlets

Corporates

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 03:17 pm

Related News

SIBL soon to open 30 Agent Banking outlets

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 03:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) is set to open 30 new agent banking outlets soon to cater banking services to the people of the remotest region.

In order to ensure the successful implementation of the plan, SIBL arranged a workshop on "Training on Agent Banking Operation" for the newly-appointed agents & their representatives of the proposed agent outlet's to develop skills at the Training Institute of the bank recently.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the Bank, inaugurated the program as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Head of Agent Banking Md Mashiur Rahman, In-charge of Training Institute Md Mahfuzur Rahman, newly-appointed agents and officers were also present at the program.

SIBL / Agent Banking Outlets / Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) / Social Islami Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scimitar Babbler on grass. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Scimitar Babbler basking: ‘It seemed a thrill of pleasure’ 

4h | Panorama
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

Former colonies should do more than just abolish the monarchy

5h | Panorama
Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar?

Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar?

7h | Panorama
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A piece of World War II history in Chattogram

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Vladimir Putin narrowly survives assassination attempt

Vladimir Putin narrowly survives assassination attempt

53m | Videos
Incredible mountain goats effortlessly climb 13,000-ft

Incredible mountain goats effortlessly climb 13,000-ft

2h | Videos
Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

18h | Videos
What is the solution for Dementia?

What is the solution for Dementia?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters