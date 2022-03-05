SIBL signs MoU with Farazy Hospital

Social Islami Bank Limited and Farazy Hospital Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently at the bank's head office.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of SIBL, was present at the signing ceremony as chief guest, read a press release.

Md Moniruzzaman, senior vice president and head of marketing and brand communication division at SIBL and Dr Anower Farazy Emon, chairman of Farazy Hospital and Farazy Dental Research Center, signed the MoU in favor of their respective organisation.

Additional Managing Directors Md Tajul Islam and Abu Reza Md Yeahia; Deputy Managing Directors Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md Sirajul Hoque, Md Shamsul Hoque, Mohammad Forkanullah; Md Sharif Al Kashem, senior vice president and head of card department; Md Mozammel Hoque, head of corporate of Farazy Hospital, were also present in the programme.

Under the MoU, the employees and clients of the bank can avail discount facilities at Farazy Hospital and Farazy Dental Research Center.