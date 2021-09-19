SIBL signs agreement with SME Foundation 

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) and SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) Foundation signed an agreement to disburse SME investment under the second phase of incentive package announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The programme was organised by SME Foundation today with SME Foundation Chairman Professor Dr Md Masudur Rahman in chair, said a press release issued from SIBL.

Dr Md Mofizur Rahman, managing director of SME Foundation and Md Tajul Islam, managing director and CEO (C.C) of SIBL, signed the agreement in favor of their respective organization.

Planning Minister M A Mannan, State Minister of Industries, Kamal Ahmed Majumder, State Minister of ICT, Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Secretary of Ministry of Industries, Zakia Sultana were also present at the event.