SIBL signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank on refinance scheme

An agreement was signed recently between Bangladesh Bank and Social Islami Bank Limited under Tk5,000 crore refinance scheme for providing agricultural loans to assure food security in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder was present at the programme as chief guest and Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan was present as special guest, reads a press release.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of SIBL, and Md Abul Kalam Azad, director of Agricultural Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement in favor of their respective organisations. Senior officials of both organisations also attended the event.