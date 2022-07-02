SIBL sign agreement with TML Remittance for inward remittance services

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) on Satuday signed agreement with TML Remittance at the TML Remittance Center for inward remittance services.

SIBL Managing Director & CEO Zafar Alam and Albert Lim Poh Boon, Managing Director of TML Remittance and Md. Akmal Hossain, Head of International Division of SIBL, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, said a media release.

The Managing Director & CEO of SIBL also attended different business meetings with Placid Express, Merchant Trade Asia, and RHB Bank during his visit to Malaysia.