SIBL Securities opens branch at Pragati Sarani

SIBL Securities Limited (SIBLSL) recently opened its branch at Pragati Sarani, Dhaka.

Md Kamal Uddin, chairman of SIBL Securities Limited (SIBLSL), was present as chief guest while Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO, was present as special guest.

Abdul Hannan Khan, MD & CEO of SIBL Securities, presided over the programme, reads a press release.

Among others, Dr Md Jahangir Hossain and Jebunnessa Akbar, directors of the bank; Abu Reza Md Yeahia, additional managing director; Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director, along with senior executives were also present in the programme.