SIBL receives Islamic retail banking award

Social Islami Bank Limited achieved ''IRBA Excellence Award for Islamic Retail Banking in Bangladesh 2022.

The award was conferred by UK-based Cambridge IFA and Islamic Retail Banking Awards at the 8th Islamic Retail Banking Awards (IBRA) ceremony 2022, reads a press release.

The Islamic Retail Banking Awards (IRBA) are based on the most academically rigorous analysis of global Islamic banking efficiency performance.

These prestigious awards are conferred to individuals and institutions who have demonstrated great commitment and made significant contributions to the development, growth and success of Islamic retail banking.