SIBL planted 25,000 plants across the country

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 04:01 pm

SIBL planted 25,000 plants across the country

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 04:01 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) has planted 25,000 fruit, forest and medicinal trees through 100 branches of the bank between July and September this year. 

Associated with the bank branches, nearby educational and religious institutions and other beneficiaries, the trees were planted on public and private vacant land and empty spaces on both sides of roads. 

Trees were distributed among students of schools, colleges, madrasas and marginalised communities as well as to farmers, reads a press release. 

Upazila Nirbahi Officers, Thana Education Officers, head and top local social personalities of related educational institutions and bank officials were present in the relevant tree plantation ceremony. 
 

