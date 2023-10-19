SIBL opens six more agent banking outlets

Corporates

Press Release
19 October, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 04:45 pm

SIBL opens six more agent banking outlets

Press Release
19 October, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 04:45 pm
SIBL opens six more agent banking outlets

Social Islami Bank opened six more agent banking outlets through a virtual platform on 19 October at its head office. 

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO inaugurated the agent banking outlets as the chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the program. Among others, Joynal Abedin, Head of Branches Control Division, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, Syed Joynul Abedin, Head of Shariah Supervisory Committee Secretariat, Md. Mashiur Rahman, Head of Agent Banking Division, and senior officials of head office were also present. Zonal Heads, Managers of different branches, Agents, and local dignitaries also joined the program virtually, reads a press release. 

Zafar Alam, MD & CEO, said that we are providing our products & services at the doorsteps of the marginal people by opening agent banking outlets in the remotest parts of the country. 

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

12h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

1d | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

2h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

10m | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

3h | TBS World