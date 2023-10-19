SIBL opens six more agent banking outlets

Social Islami Bank opened six more agent banking outlets through a virtual platform on 19 October at its head office.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO inaugurated the agent banking outlets as the chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the program. Among others, Joynal Abedin, Head of Branches Control Division, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, Syed Joynul Abedin, Head of Shariah Supervisory Committee Secretariat, Md. Mashiur Rahman, Head of Agent Banking Division, and senior officials of head office were also present. Zonal Heads, Managers of different branches, Agents, and local dignitaries also joined the program virtually, reads a press release.

Zafar Alam, MD & CEO, said that we are providing our products & services at the doorsteps of the marginal people by opening agent banking outlets in the remotest parts of the country.