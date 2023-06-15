SIBL opens five agent banking outlets

Social Islami Bank opened five agent banking outlets through virtual platform on 15 June at its head office.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO, inaugurated the agent banking outlets as the chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director, presided over the programme, reads a press release.

Abdul Hannan Khan, deputy managing director, and Md Mashiur Rahman, head of agent banking, delivered speech on the occasion.

Among others, Joynal Abedin, head of branches control division; Md Moniruzzaman, head of marketing and brand communication; Syed Joynul Abedin, head of shariah supervisory committee secretariat; and senior officials of head office were also present.

Zonal heads, managers of different branches, agents, and local dignitaries also joined the programme virtually.



