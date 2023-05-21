SIBL opens booth at Hajj camp

SIBL opens booth at Hajj camp

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) opened a Hajj booth at Ashkona Hajj Camp, Uttara, to provide services to the pilgrims. 

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Muhammad Forkanullah inaugurated the Hajj booth as chief guest on Saturday (20 May), reads a press release.

Director of Hajj office and Joint Secretary Md Saiful Islam, regional head of the bank's Dhaka region Md Abdul Hamid, manager of Bashundhara branch Md Aminur Rahman, manager of Uttara branch Wahidul Islam Chowdhury, manager of Banani branch Mohammad Moinuddin Hossain, Shariah Supervisory Committee Secretariat Muraqib Syed Zainul Abedin, Dakshinkhan branch manager ATM Sakhawat Hossain along with senior officials of the bank and Hajj pilgrims were present on the occasion. 

