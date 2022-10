Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) has opened its 176th branch at Boda upazila of Panchagarh.

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of SIBL, was present as chief guest while Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the programme held Sunday (23 October), said a press release.

Boda Upazila Chairman Md Faruk Alam Tobi and Boda Municipality Mayor Advocate were present as special guests.