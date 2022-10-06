SIBL opens 175th branch in Ukhiya 

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) has opened its 175th branch at Court Bazar, Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of SIBL, inaugurated the branch as the chief guest while Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme, reads a press release.

Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director, Sayed Md Sohel, zonal head, Chattogram zone, Md Moniruzzaman, head of marketing and brand communication and Saif Al-Amin, head of BC and GBD, and bank officers along with local dignitaries were also present at the event.

Manager of Court Bazar Branch Muhd Shaokat Osman expressed thanks and gratitude at the end of the programme.

